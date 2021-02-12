Winter storm to bring more snow in Portland, freezing rain in valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is waking up to snow on the ground, but there’s more to come starting later Friday and into Saturday.

Much of the region is also slated to see ice accumulation, and roads with snow will also be icy, so use extreme caution if you’re getting behind the wheel.

Light snow continues this morning for Portland with that bitterly cold easterly wind, gusting at times 30-40 mph. We may be able to accumulate another 1-3 inches of snow until late morning/midday. Windchill will also be in the teens Friday morning.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of the region through noon, as well as a blizzard warning for the Western Columbia Gorge. However, it’s possible these alerts will be extended.

All models at this time are pointing to a major storm event through Saturday as a result of loads of moisture on top of Arctic air already in place with a continuing strong easterly flow through Saturday night.

There’s an expected brief lull in between systems Friday starting around noon through 2 p.m., but by 4 p.m., increasing moisture arrives, and once again Portland will see snow, with as much as 3 to 7 inches of snow overnight Friday into Saturday.

Meanwhile, areas south and west all the way to the coast will start getting a freezing rain/sleet combo. Ice accumulation could be significant in some areas.

On Saturday afternoon, the moisture decreases, and the temperature profile changes late in the day.

Snow showers and freezing rain threat continues today. Bigger threat for icing will be south of Portland. The ❄️Main Event❄️ of snow arrives tonight, we could be waking up to some BIG snow totals for the city. Stay tuned to updates on @KOINNews all day. #orwx pic.twitter.com/RXIhCJGkQ5 — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) February 12, 2021

More to come.