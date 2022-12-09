PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain, wind and snow are here! And the timing couldn’t be better for early December.

We’re only a week into this month and Portland’s rainfall total is below normal by more than 1 inch. No need to worry yet. Portland may collect upwards of 1.5 inches of rain in the next two days. This is, after all, our rainy season.

Temperatures will be cold enough for snow accumulations over the coast range Friday morning.

Driving through the Gorge? Be prepared for several inches of snow.

Our mountains and foothills will get enough sow to cover the ground and for the Cascades. It will be enough to make a snowman on skis. Get your warmest, fuzziest mittens ready for very cold temperatures next week. I hope you like frost with your morning coffee.





Snow forecast through Friday night. Up to a foot of snow possible for the Mt. Hood area.







Multnomah Falls parking lot full of snow Thursday night 12/8.



Government Camp with snow Thursday night 12/8. Winter weather advisory in effect through Friday.

The Dalles with snow Thursday night 12/8. You have a winter storm warning until 10pm Thu.

Here are the latest weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service:

Winter Weather Advisory: Friday noon to midnight above 2,500 ft for the Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. * WHAT...above 2500 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight PST tonight. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from noon Friday to midnight PST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Winter Storm Warning: Now through Saturday 4am for the South Washington Cascades including Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches above 3000 feet, with locally up to 2 feet possible on the higher peaks. Between 2000 and 3000 feet, additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect a lull in snowfall rates later tonight into Friday morning between weather systems. Heaviest snowfall is expected Friday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.