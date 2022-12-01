PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain showers turn to snow showers!

Snow levels are lowering to the valley floor Thursday morning. We could have slushy snow on the ground around Portland. It will be enough to mess up a morning commute, but it won’t be equal for everyone.

The timing for snow showers arriving near Portland could be anytime before sunrise with an emphasis on higher-impact snow falling around 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Snow may linger until late morning.

Accumulations are more likely for the hills like Sylvan and Skyline. Elsewhere it’s hit-or-miss snow. This snow WILL NOT be distributed equally.

Here are the latest weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service:

Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills- Cascade Foothills in Lane County- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Vida, Jasper, Lowell, Cottage Grove, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 1140 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Winter Weather Advisory South Washington Coast-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, Cape Disappointment, Longview, Kelso, and Castle Rock 1140 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...South Washington Coast. * WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Best chance for accumulating snow will be in the hills and away from the immediate beaches.