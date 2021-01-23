Winter weather returns this weekend to Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday is starting out dry, cool and clear across the region. We should see plenty of sunshine across the entire Pacific Northwest.

High clouds will thicken and lower tonight ahead of a colder system that arrives Sunday morning across the metro area. At this point we do not expect any “sticking” valley floor snow Sunday morning.

However, those of you above 1000 feet could see a mix in the air and that may stick to the grass for a while Sunday morning before we warm up in the afternoon. The typical areas that could see some light snowfall Sunday morning would include the hills above the metro area such as the West Hills, hills of eastern Clark County, western Washington County, the coast range.

A futurecast for Oregon, January 22, 2021 (KOIN)

As colder air continues to move in Sunday and Monday, we are watching a colder system on tap for Tuesday that has the potential to bring snow all the way down to the valley floor.

There is a lot of time to adjust the forecast for that system and we will keep you posted as we get closer.