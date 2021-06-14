Work week starts with showers, but they won’t stick around for long

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a very wet Saturday, with over a half-inch of rain recorded at PDX, we’ll start the work week with more showers and average or near average temperatures.

Monday morning steady rain moves to through heart of the metro area to the east side of Interstate 5 and into Southwest Washington and Central Oregon. That possibility of isolated thunderstorms remains in the forecast, especially late afternoon and evening in Southwest Washington and Central Oregon.

Some sun at times will push temperatures to the low 70s in the Valley and Southwest Washington. The coast will remain in the 60s. Eastern Oregon should be cooler after lots of sun and 90s on Sunday.

Tuesday is a similar set up with a few showers and possibly storms at the Coast early. Central Oregon and the Tri-Cities area of Washington become the focus for stronger storms through the day. Daytime highs in the metro area may be a bit cooler due to some early fog.

Wednesday, this system has departed our region, and the hope for more rainfall leaves with it. We are heading back to dry and warmer than average conditions. Typical daytime highs for this time of year are in the low 70s.

We’ll head to the low 80s and stay there through Father’s Day at this point.