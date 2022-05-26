PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’ve set the bar high for your Memorial Day weekend. How do I know? Because you’re reading this article. You’ve heard us talking about the rain coming this weekend but you’re hoping to read the contrary.

Did you know it rains 40% of the time in Portland on Memorial Day? Records dating back 80 years for Portland International Airport show us that on average the maximum temperature for Portland on May 31 is just 69 degrees and about 21% of the time we’ll get more than a tenth of an inch of rain. Only 8% of the time does our max temp rise to the ranks of the 80’s.

The forecast

Friday, the gateway to the weekend, will feel more like a portal to March-type weather, cloudy, chance of rain and max temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. And if you have to march in any parade around Portland this weekend, you’ll be wishing you could get back some of that sunshine with 80s we had in May of last year.

Most of Friday the sky will look as though it wants to rain without anything significant falling from the sky. It should be just enough to rinse the ground and produce close to a tenth of an inch.

Overall rain will be light, with that front. Unless of course you’re spending time in the foothills or western slopes of the Cascades. Then something called lift will help enhance those showers and squeeze a few more drops on the windward side of the foothills.

Friday Thunderstorm Outlook Eastern Oregon into Idaho may not be ideal for hiking or rafting on Friday with all the right ingredients lining up for thunderstorms.

Saturday:

On Saturday Portland may have a reckoning with a fire hose, possibly receiving close to an inch of rain before the day is over thanks to a robust looking low pressure system.

Temps will be nearly 10 degrees below normal, upper 50s to low 60s, which only happens about 14% of the time.

The great news about this rainy day is that the liquid gold wealth will be better distributed across Oregon. Expect gusty south winds along the coast.

Sunday:

Temperatures remain below normal, upper 50s to low 60s. Meanwhile, the rain will slow down to a touch of drizzle by late Sunday evening.

If you’re heading over mountain passes Saturday into Sunday this is when you’d most likely encounter snowflakes falling. If you’re heading to Timberline for a quick getaway and a view all the way down to the Three Sisters, you won’t find much to see from far away.

Monday Memorial Day:

Monday starts drizzly but should dry out quickly by midday or lunch time. There’s a possibility of some sunshine to wrap up the holiday. Highs on Monday quickly move to the mid to upper 60s. Whether you soak up the rays or rain drops, we wish you all a thoughtful, peaceful Memorial Day weekend.