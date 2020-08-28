Weather conditions continue to fuel wildfire flames

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The White River fire located south of Mt Hood and 20 miles west of Wamic, OR is growing. In fact it has more than doubled in acreage since Tuesday. As a result of that expansion, heat from the 2,775 acre fire helped create a pyrocumulus cloud.

Under these circumstances, the fire itself can change weather conditions locally. For the latest on evacuations orders for the Pine Grove area, please follow here. We’re monitoring air quality and wildfire status across Oregon and Washington.

A Fire Weather Watch starts Saturday afternoon lasting through the night due to expected dry, windy conditions east of the Cascades. See details on locations affected here. Air quality alerts remain in effect for the eastern and south-central portions of Oregon.

Today’s forecast: Expect a cool morning in the 50s, daytime highs in the mid-80s in the valley. Wind from the north, northwest increases today. Saturday will be the windiest day and a little cooler for the valley as a trough crosses over, expect upper 70s for temps.

Orange contours represent the greatest smoke impact.

Notice the arrows pointing to the south. That wind aloft is ushering some relief but surface winds remain mostly from the west.

This is a situational awareness map provided by NWCG

Here’s the latest drought update from Drought.gov



Bright orange sunset due in part to local wildfire smoke. This location is west of Eugene.

A golden glow sunset due in part to local wildfire smoke from a distance.

Thursday’s pyrocumulus cloud over the White River fire grew to about 16,000 feet high.

Pyrocumulus cloud developed from the white river fire in Wasco County.

Flammagenitus – what’s that?

Clouds may develop as a consequence of convection initiated by heat from forest fires, wildfires or volcanic eruption activity. Clouds that are clearly observed to have originated as a consequence of localized natural heat sources, such as forest fires, wildfires or volcanic activity and which, at least in part, consist of water drops, will be given the name relevant to the genus followed, if appropriate, by the species, variety and any supplementary features, and finally by the special cloud name “flammagenitus”. https://cloudatlas.wmo.int/en/flammagenitus.html

It will become breezy during the afternoons as cooler air tries to filter through the Cascade gaps onto the fire. Relative humidity will be fairly low with moderately warm temperatures. A dry cold front passage is forecasted for Saturday that will bring strong westerly winds to 25 mph. https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7013/

