PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday morning’s weather conditions have prompted avalanche concerns on Mount Hood, with several feet of snow predicted to fall.

According to the Northwest Avalanche Center, there is a “high risk” of an avalanche on Mount Hood at above 6500 feet, which is above the tree line.

Timberline Lodge sits below that mark at 6000 feet of elevation.

The base of Mount Hood Meadows is also well below that at 5300 feet.

The overall outlook involves more snowfall on the mountain, Friday which the Northwest Avalanche Center says will make an avalanche more likely in spots at these middle elevations.