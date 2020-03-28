Weather fits governor’s order

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rainy, cool weather this weekend may help reinforce Gov. Kate Brown’s and Gov. Jay Inslee’s executive orders to “Stay Home” to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It’s cold, drizzly weekends like this that tend to make us more likely to opt for the indoors. Let’s not forget it’s still March and ordinarily thousands would be rushing up the mountain for arguably the last good snow of the season. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, ski resorts are closed, so don’t even think about it. Not to mention search and rescue organizations are strongly discouraging people from accessing the back country.

Our natural desire to explore our great outdoors is certainly understandable considering just a few weeks ago, the status quo was normal. And while there’s nothing against going on a hike or walking in your neighborhood, closures of some of your favorite destinations are in place to keep crowds away. The idea of staying local has to do with protecting other communities. You don’t want to bring something into their town that wasn’t there before.

So for the next few days we won’t see any lengthy break from the rain until we get to Wednesday. Right now the forecast trend is pointing toward glorious, sunny warmth, with temperatures climbing to the low 60’s the middle to end of next week. Remember, as warmer April weather reveals itself, we all need to do our part to stop this deadly virus from spreading. Get creative and start thinking about how you’ll spend time outside. Perhaps this is your year to learn that accordion-playing-juggling routine.

In the meantime, if you must travel across mountain passes, be prepared for winter-like driving conditions by tonight and Sunday. Snow accumulations will vary across the state for the high country, but snow totals could be 2 to 4 inches by tonight and 1 to 3 inches Sunday for the northern Oregon Cascade passes.