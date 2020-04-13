The science behind forecasting fire weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday’s weather lesson is about fire weather. Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock interviews NWCC Fire Weather Program Manager John Saltenberger in this video.
Forecasting conditions for fire season is a year-round process. Portions of the Pacific Northwest are currently in a drought. Does this mean we are expecting a normal fire season ahead, or something worse?
John Saltenberger explains how he forecasts months in advance for fire season every year.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.