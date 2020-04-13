Live Now
The science behind forecasting fire weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday’s weather lesson is about fire weather. Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock interviews NWCC Fire Weather Program Manager John Saltenberger in this video.

Forecasting conditions for fire season is a year-round process. Portions of the Pacific Northwest are currently in a drought. Does this mean we are expecting a normal fire season ahead, or something worse?

John Saltenberger explains how he forecasts months in advance for fire season every year.

