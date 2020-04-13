The science behind forecasting fire weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - It was just the other day we were learning about the jet stream and how it meanders and influences our weather. Today we will take it one step further and discuss something called atmospheric blocking.

Sometimes the word atmospheric can sound a bit intimidating, but once you see the images, it will start to make more sense. From time to time, the jet stream can create interesting patterns and once in a while, part of the jet stream will split or bend in alternative patterns. This lesson will dive into that and it will show examples of weather patterns that are little more unusual unless you're looking for them.