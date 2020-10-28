Weather returns to normal for our Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It has been quite a chilly week!

We’ve had temperatures in the 40s and 50s in the afternoon. That is a good deal below average and quite chilly for this time of October. We will get there, but it is way too early for that. We should be enjoying some of the mild temperatures of fall.

Check out the range of afternoon highs that we have had this October. We’ve had a day in the 80s and a day in the 40s. For the most part, we have found most of our afternoons in the 60s this month, but it has been a roller coast ride at times. You could have started the month with summer clothes and found yourself wearing winter clothes by this week. What a change, right?

Just like the graphic below, the warmer weather started the month and the cold air has been here to finish the month. Right in between, we had those days in the 60s.

Well, why don’t we add another 60s to the forecast this afternoon? It’ll be the first since October 21, but we will take it. Temperatures likely topping off just in the lower 60s, but that is actually where we should be now for October. We may even be a few degrees above average for our day!

If you were hoping for conditions to warm back up, they’re getting there. It’ll still be pretty cold for areas of Washington, but overall, temperatures warming to average around Oregon. The wind still pretty gentle today, with more sunshine to enjoy.

High pressure will be driving our forecast and leaving us with some great sunshine. It may be a great day to get out, grab your camera and snap some photos of the lovely scenery.

Below is a photo from October 26, 2020, out in Lake Oswego. You can see the golden hue that is coming through the treetops. A nice contrast to the solid blue sky that is cloud-free and bright. Pair that with some slightly warmer temperatures and we have a stellar fall day in the forecast for our Wednesday.

Fall Afternoon Portland, Oregon

When can we expect some rain? We are still holding off until a weak disturbance comes sweeping through on Friday. It doesn’t look like it is going to be a wet finish to the month, likely leaving us below average for our October and our first month of the new water year. We will talk about that in more depth as we finish the month. As we know, it can turn cold quickly, so enjoy this fall weather while it is here.