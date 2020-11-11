Weather settles down midweek, bringing sun breaks for Veterans Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Everything slows down a bit on Wednesday as conditions improve for a day before we return to rain and wind.

We will start the day with clouds, but there should be some sunshine around the valley to enjoy. The morning may even include lingering moisture for some mountain snow. Most locations should be fairly dry by 8 a.m. If you’re looking for some dry time outside, today is going to be the day!

Because of lingering snowfall that may be hanging around the Cascades through the morning, the Winter Weather Advisory is going to continue until about 10 a.m. If you have to travel that direction, be prepared for snowy roads.

Temperatures again struggle to warm for the afternoon, regardless of the sun. We likely hit the mid to upper 40s with some lower 50s around the region. If we can clear out the clouds, we can potentially see some patchy fog develop heading into Thursday morning. The overall pattern leans to high pressure before our next disturbance arrives Thursday, later in the day. That will again bring in more clouds and eventually rain.

I would say folks along the Oregon Coast and in Central Oregon have the best chance at seeing sunny skies. An isolated shower is possible, but you should be able to get away without a rain jacket today. Temperatures do warm slightly east of the Cascades. We are tracking busier weather toward the end of the workweek. Make sure you keep up with our weather updates this week with active fall weather coming our way.