Weather warning ends, conditions improve in the Gorge

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KOIN) — With a lot of ice and snow clearing out of the Columbia River Gorge, the road conditions have greatly improved this weekend.

Traffic was flowing on Interstate-84 in Troutdale Saturday afternoon with only some light rain sprinkling over travelers.

On Friday night, snow and ice were impacting areas of the Gorge, and the National Weather Service told people not to travel due to hazardous road conditions. The ice storm warning was in effect from Friday night through Saturday morning, but that system has since moved out of the area.

Don Hamilton, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said crews used a lot of deicer—sand and salt—to keep I-84 open through the night. He agreed that conditions were better for divers Saturday and most places in the Gorge were in good shape.

“Pretty clear all the way through on the other side of the river, then it’s wet all the way through The Dalles and the Gorge, standing water,” said Jerrie Anthony who was traveling west from Tri-Cities in Washington on Saturday.

“I came from Hood River at about 7 a.m.,” said Angela Loerzel-Swafford. “I think it was a little bit slow in areas because of ice, especially around Cascade Locks, but I got in fine. I’m heading back out, but I hear things are changing.”

Temperatures were still chilly, and the occasional wet snowflake fell in the Troutdale area. Drivers should still be mindful of precipitation melting and re-freezing going into Saturday night, but overall conditions have improved since last night’s winter weather warning.

