PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From one extreme to the next, Portland sees the return of drier and warmer weather on Thursday.

The latest major fall storm to impact the Pacific Northwest is on the move. As the wet and windy weather exits, sunny skies and warmer temperatures begin to build. A few breaks in the clouds Thursday will help push temperatures back into the low 70s Thursday afternoon.

Warmer and drier weather returns to Portland Thursday, October 12, 2023

These warmer and drier skies also bring much calmer winds. Winds will transition from south to north, and northeast overnight. That will help calm and dry Oregon and Washington’s weather pattern through Friday.

Even stronger easterly winds will keep the Portland area mild and dry late Thursday night. Some wind gusts could be near 25 mph late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Another storm begins to build over the Pacific Ocean on Thursday and Friday. That will put an end to Portland’s dry weather by the weekend.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s most accurate weather forecast with drier skies returning to the region Thursday

For those heading south for the annular solar eclipse Saturday morning, prepare to run into clouds in western Oregon. Eugene is in the direct path of the “Ring of Fire” Saturday, but clouds might make it difficult to see.

Spotty showers are possible through the weekend with even heavier rain expected by Monday.