Wednesday brings bearable heat ahead of record-shattering temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A record-shattering heatwave will torch the Pacific Northwest this weekend with triple-digit temperatures likely setting up by Saturday in the Portland Metro Area.

Before we hit those ultra-hot days, Wednesday is going to bring some bearable heat with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s throughout the valley, likely topping out at 82 by the afternoon.

As we get closer to the weekend, we get closer to those increasingly hot temperatures. Most of western Oregon is under an Excessive Heat Watch from Friday 2 p.m. to Monday 11 p.m.

Daytime highs have the potential to reach 106 degrees by Sunday in Portland, nearing the all-time high temperature ever recorded of 107. Several more daily record highs may be broken within this heat wave as temperatures are forecast to stay above 100 from Saturday through Monday.

Here’s some perspective: lots of people have been calling this a “once in a lifetime heat streak” or “historic heatwave.” They’re right. 100-degree days are rare for June, to begin with. When we see temps in the upper 90s, we’re usually in record heat territory. To see a streak of 100-degree days in the forecast this weekend — that has never happened before, on record at least.

Records we may break this weekend:

All-time record high of 107° set back in July & August

All-time record high for June of 102°

3-day 100°+ streak, earliest streak was June 30 – July 2nd, 1942

Daytime highs and lows Sat-Monday

Relief from the heat will be hard to come by as overnight temperatures may only drop into the low 70s this weekend. Keep your home spaces cool by keeping window blinds closed during the day, avoid using the oven or cook outside and sleep in lower levels of your house.