Wednesday brings changing weather and changing leaves

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Daylight saving time comes to end in a few weeks on November 1. That means we need to take advantage of as much sunshine as we can get before it starts getting dark before you even leave work. We need sunshine for that plan — and that sunshine will arrive as early as Wednesday.

The first step to making this all happen is to invite some high pressure to the region. That is exactly what will start to occur as we go into our day. We will start to have weak ridging and that high pressure will help stabilize our conditions. It won’t fully extend to the PNW on Wednesday, so it won’t fully be a blue fall day. We will have a few interruptions, but it is the start of some drier weather.

The weather model above will help show that high pressure moving north and becoming broader. That high pressure will move the storm track to the north, eliminating our threat of rain and clouds. However, by the time we get to Thursday, we may start to see morning fog form. That will likely just stick around for the morning hours.

Give or take in this situation, but this will help bring sun for the afternoon. By Friday, that high pressure is really trying to extend east into areas of Oregon, seen in the weather model below.

The change in the weather pattern may lead to a change in your daily routine this week. You should know that you can plan for a fall leaf viewing or maybe you want to hit up the pumpkin patch without trucking through the mud with the kids. Right now the weather will be less muddy and the conditions are just about right for checking out the trees.

Speaking of checking out the fall colors, do you have a favorite fall color? I think it’s the mixed variety of colors that really stand out, but each brings a unique place to our foliage. One of my favorite topics, when it comes to our fall conditions, is the process of changing leaves. Below are the words that represent the colors of the leaves.

I’ll tell you, both anthocyanin and xanthophyll can be a tongue twister.

If you’re interested in the science behind the colors of leaves you can read more about the process of these colors and how the weather may impact that change here.