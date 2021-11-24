Wednesday busy for travel, quiet for weather in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Wednesday should be drier than Thanksgiving Day turkey. I should take that back, I’ve had some fantastically moist turkey meals in the past. You get the message!

We are not expecting any rain in the forecast for your Wednesday, especially through the morning and afternoon hours. Clouds will take over the sky, which means we won’t have a lot of sunshine to embrace for the day. There will be some sunshine east of the mountains for you folks in Central Oregon on Wednesday. Cloudcast has that line of sunshine from Hood River east to Pendleton in the morning. Clouds peel across the state by the evening and eventually leave most communities gray to wrap up the day.

It will not be the coldest morning that we’ve had this week, but there will be a chill in the air. Temperatures to start in the upper 30s Wednesday, with areas of patchy fog and some clouds. By afternoon, not much fluctuation to the temperatures as highs should push the mid to upper 40s across the state. The wind doesn’t pick up through the day, staying quiet.

If you swipe through the slideshow below, you can see how the temperature trend has played out over the last 10 days. Will we have another 60-degree day? It may get close this weekend, but it’s more likely that we are in the 40s and 50s from this point on. The normal high is now 50 degrees and we are going to be sitting right around that mark.

Is there any chance of moisture?

Late into the deep hours of Wednesday, we may have a few spotty showers develop across the northwest Oregon coast. It is unlikely that we have a few drops around Portland, but if it were to happen, it would be right before midnight. That would be associated with a warm front that is attached to our next disturbance. However, it is the cold front that arrives Thursday night into Friday that will help guide our rain threat for the week. Wednesday will be a good day to travel. You can read more on that forecast here.