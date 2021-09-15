Wednesday forecast: it’s beginning to feel like fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – They say the early bird gets the worm but this morning all of you predawn avifaunas get a fleeting chance of drizzle. Otherwise it’s a mostly cloudy start to your Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. This is associated with a weak front passing through – not the big cheese we’re all expecting later this week.
Clouds begin to clear out by late morning to midday. Temperatures today will reach max in the mid 70s. That’s about 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday’s temperatures. The normal daytime high for Portland this time of year is 78.
Here we are in the wake of very weak front and crouched in anticipation of a series of fronts this weekend tied to an atmospheric river. It’s in this zone that clouds will continue clearing as the onshore flow increases. It will be windy this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies prevail for the afternoon.
If this trend continues with clouds clearing this evening, we might be headed towards one of the coldest nights we’ve felt in several months, perhaps since May. Now, getting true widespread frost would be tough. I think it’s possible if everything lines up correctly for some areas to get cold enough for frost Thursday morning. However, each model run is bringing increased cloudiness Thursday morning which would inhibit frost formation. Not to mention, the airmass needs to be cold and dry enough to start with, and very little wind.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY.
HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM PDT THURSDAY.
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 kt increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt late Wednesday afternoon. Steep seas around 6 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft late tonight, then building to steep to very steep seas of 7 to 10 feet late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.
* WHERE…Conditions hazardous to small craft will affect the waters south of Bandon through this evening, expanding across all areas late tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Hazardous warning level seas will affect the waters south of Coos Bay beyond 5 nm from shore Wednesday evening and night with conditions hazardous to small craft elsewhere.
* WHEN…For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=hazardous%20seas%20warning