Wednesday forecast: it’s beginning to feel like fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – They say the early bird gets the worm but this morning all of you predawn avifaunas get a fleeting chance of drizzle. Otherwise it’s a mostly cloudy start to your Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. This is associated with a weak front passing through – not the big cheese we’re all expecting later this week.

Clouds begin to clear out by late morning to midday. Temperatures today will reach max in the mid 70s. That’s about 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday’s temperatures. The normal daytime high for Portland this time of year is 78.

Here we are in the wake of very weak front and crouched in anticipation of a series of fronts this weekend tied to an atmospheric river. It’s in this zone that clouds will continue clearing as the onshore flow increases. It will be windy this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies prevail for the afternoon.

If this trend continues with clouds clearing this evening, we might be headed towards one of the coldest nights we’ve felt in several months, perhaps since May. Now, getting true widespread frost would be tough. I think it’s possible if everything lines up correctly for some areas to get cold enough for frost Thursday morning. However, each model run is bringing increased cloudiness Thursday morning which would inhibit frost formation. Not to mention, the airmass needs to be cold and dry enough to start with, and very little wind.

GOES 17 satellite image Tues. Sep. 14 by RAMMB/CIRA