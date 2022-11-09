PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the rainy season starts, there are times that you have to stop what you’re doing to take advantage of a dry window. That will not be the case Wednesday as we have a full day of dry conditions coming our way. A ridge of high pressure will move in and that is going to help us dry out.

Expect a chilly morning, in fact, quite cold. Many around the Willamette Valley will be dropping to near freezing or even below. This will be the coldest morning that we have endured this fall. If you’re hanging on to any fall plants and they can be moved indoors, now’s the time. Afternoon temperatures should back to the upper 40s by afternoon. These are the type of temperatures one would expect in December and January!

An upper-level disturbance will pass by on Friday. This will increase the cloud coverage around Washington and Oregon. For now, the forecast looks dry. We will keep our eyes on that late week system.

