Wednesday in Oregon: More rain, mountain snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have more rain coming our way Wednesday after a short round of sunshine and dry conditions. This is going to move in by morning, which means you’ll want that rain jacket for the day.



Temperatures are going to be warmer Wednesday, with highs projected in the mid to upper 40s. This means we have no concerns for any low elevation winter weather with this event. However, it should bring in plenty of moisture for the mountains to make out big. Expect a southerly breeze around 10 to 15 mph, which is also part of the reason for the warmer weather.

Those morning rain showers will come in from the northwest before filling up the whole area as the moisture makes it to the Cascades.

Rain will start before sunrise for the Oregon coast and it will spill over into the valley as the morning unfolds. Road conditions are expected to be wet by the morning commute, so you may want to allow for a little extra time Wednesday morning for your drive in.

Expect a wet evening commute for all west of the Cascades. Some of the moisture will reach the east side of the state, but it will take more time to get there. The passes are going to be snowy, with heavy snow from 4,000 feet and above. This will make travel more difficult for early holiday departure.

Temperatures are already going to be warm by the time we start the morning hours. We won’t wake up to a chill out there, but our morning temperature is going to be above average for the area. Still cold from Hood River east, with morning temperatures around freezing or a bit above.

The Oregon coast will be stuck around 50 degrees, cooling down later in the day. We may even have some lower 50s out near Pendleton this afternoon and evening. Take it all in because there will be colder air pushing in our direction by the weekend.