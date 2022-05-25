PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The cloudy gloom is behind us, but it will take some of Wednesday morning to get to that point.

Portland will have clouds in the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The mild start will turn to a warm afternoon with temperatures likely in the mid to upper 70s. Fewer clouds by mid-day with a filtered sunshine and some passing clouds by late afternoon and evening. This is likely to be the warmest day this week and so far this year (but that’s not saying much).

Swipe over to the Futurecast to see the morning clouds versus the evening sky cover.

Central Oregon and areas around Pendleton should be nice and sunny most of Wednesday. Temperatures soaring to the lower 80s for those counties east of the mountains. Madras and Pendleton should break out of the 70s into the 80-degree range. There may still be some clouds coming in off the Oregon coast by afternoon, too. We will call it mostly cloudy for the coast, just about all day. Temperatures for the coast should break into the 60s, but a few spots may stay in the upper 50s.

If the upper 70s is too warm for you, it may be better to do some of the more strenuous tasks in the morning. It will be a good morning to do some yard work or to get out in the garden.

The afternoon may be better for some relaxation time or barbecue. For those of you in the Gorge, expect temperatures to be warmer on the east side, compared to west. However, most should make it into the mid 70s.