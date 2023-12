PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Persistent rain is causing more problems around the Portland metro area Wednesday morning as a landslide has forced the closure of a road near OHSU.

According to PBOT, the slide along SW US Veterans Hospital Road will likely take several hours to clear. Officials say it is more than 30 cubic yards of debris that is on the road.

US Veterans Hospital Road is closed between SW Gibbs and SW Gaines. There are details in place.

