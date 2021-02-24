Wednesday, the quintessential bluebird day for weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It may be late February but winter is not done with us yet. Many of you are waking up to frosty or foggy conditions Wednesday. Our last freezing temperature in Portland was on February 15, but watch out for slick sidewalks as you head out the door.

While we’re experiencing slightly below normal temperatures, I think you’ll find that a few hours of sunshine will make up for it. We just have to break away from the fog first.

I expect the Portland area and any place close to the opening of the Gorge will see clearing first. A weak offshore flow develops by late morning. By noon, most areas in the valley should experience a blast of the sun’s rays. Highs today reach the upper 40s.

Hanging at the coast on Wednesday? You’ll see sunshine early with a progressively cloudy pattern by the evening. Oregon coast highs will be in the mid 40s.

Is the mountain snow calling your name? Shhh, don’t tell anyone but Wednesday is your one shot to get up there without hurricane-force winds and snow jamming up your drive. It will be the quintessential bluebird day. Morning temps are in the teens. The highest temp for Mt. Hood resorts will range from the mid to upper 20s. If you’re on the Mt. Hood Meadows side, be prepared for that east/southeast breeze on your face.

The risk for avalanches in the backcountry of Mt. Hood is in the considerable category. Remember winds were whipping up to 90 mph just two days ago, plus a coating of ice. Advice from NWAC: “Avoid all wind-loaded slopes steeper than 35 degrees today where you are likely to trigger a wind slab avalanche”.

Enjoy the dry break Wednesday because you know what is coming back. Yes, more rain and mountain snow. Our next front arrives late Wednesday/early Thursday morning.