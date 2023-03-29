PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday’s setting up to be the nicest day of the week in Portland.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s across western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. Don’t be caught off guard by the few lingering showers that are possible during the early morning hours. Drier and sunnier skies will take over by the afternoon.

Outdoor activities are on the rise as spring continues in the Pacific Northwest.

Whale watchers along the Oregon and Washington coast will enjoy mostly dry weather Wednesday before another round of rain returns late Thursday.

Those taking in the bright colors of the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival won’t be disappointed Wednesday.

Afternoon highs will warm close to 60 in Woodburn with drying skies. Clouds will begin to increase by the week’s end as windy and rainy weather returns.

Temperatures have been cooler than average during the month of March in Portland. Those colder-than-normal temperatures have delayed many of Portland’s spring flowers.

Temperatures are expected to remain chilly through the weekend and into next week. That has the potential to keep trees and flowers blooming across the Pacific Northwest as new growth slows. However, this all depends on calm winds keeping peddles in place.

Spring breakers will have to endure cooler and wetter weather for the end of the week. Showers continue for the start of next week, helping to keep Portland’s new monthly rainfall totals stable.