Wednesday will be one of our only dry days for the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The last five days were packed with freezing rain, snow and rain. Now, with all of that melting snow and recent rain, many roads are still plenty wet. As temperatures bottom out this morning and clouds begin to clear, portions of the valley may drop to freezing. When that happens, black ice may form on untreated roads.

Do you have branches you still need to pick up? Finally have some time to clear out that slushy snow? This will be a good day to get some of those things out of the way. This will likely be our driest day out of the next seven. We should see daytime high temperatures reach the upper 40s by the afternoon. With the clouds around, it likely won’t get much warmer than that. The wind is going to be gentle, so there may be some patchy fog by late this evening.

There may be a bit of a biting wind chill for folks in central Oregon and out to the east Wednesday morning with a northwest wind running around 10-20 mph. It should feel a bit more like winter for those east of the Cascades Wednesday morning.

The afternoon doesn’t warm up much for those out near Madras, or Pendleton, but it should be around the upper-30s. Enjoy the day because you may have more snow to wrap up the week.

Not the case for those of us west of the Cascades, as rain moves back in. Although we are dry on Wednesday, temperatures just don’t warm all that much because of the cooler air around and the clouds.

Now there will be some moisture around, especially for the Wednesday morning hours. Most of that will be around the mountains or to the east. That should clear out through the morning hours and become more dry for just about everyone. In fact, with that spotty moisture to the east, there may be some light snowfall to start the day over in Pendleton.

Portland should be dry with some low clouds. The clouds increase later in the day aloft too, leading to less opportunities for sunshine. I don’t expect that until closer to the 4 p.m. hour. That means if we can kick some clouds out early, we should have some blue sky up there. The simulated satellite will show the clouds rolling in later in the day that will be higher in the atmosphere.

Those of you out on the coast, it will be an average February day. A bit cool in the morning and warming to the upper 40s. Clouds increasing in the evening.

We have collected 2.90 inches of rain in Portland and 9.6 inches of snow! This dry day may feel pretty good after all the action we’ve had.