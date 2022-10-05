PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After the coolest day that we’ve had in two weeks, Wednesday should rebound back to the 70s.

The marine layer will not be as vicious Wednesday in the Willamette Valley. That means we will be opening the door for more sun and warmer temperatures to return to Portland in the afternoon. High pressure is the general motivator of our weather this week, meaning we will be warm and dry more often than cool and cloudy.

Swipe through the slideshow below to get a good idea of the forecast in your area.

There will be morning clouds today as they seep back into the valley. Those clouds shouldn’t hold to nearly 3 p.m. like they did Tuesday. Portland and the surrounding neighborhoods should be reaching back into the lower to mid 70s.

If the sun shows up earlier, the temperatures will be warmer.