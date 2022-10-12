PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just when you’d think we would be cooling down, we are going to be warming right back up.

Expect some areas of patchy fog in the valley in the coming mornings. It’s possible that we have another temperature inversion that inhibits our temperatures in the morning hours.

Expect a chilly morning with temperatures out the door in the lower to mid-50s. There may be a few neighborhoods that hit the 40s. We have yet to see a sub-50-degree day since May (142 days)! Temperatures rebound to the upper 70s and potentially the lower 80s for the day. We will be close to a record high Wednesday.

A blocking ridge forms over the west and that will keep us dry and warm through the remainder of the week. There is no rain expected throughout the week. The air quality may decline to a moderate level throughout the week.

Swipe through the slideshow below for the forecast in your area.

Have a great day!