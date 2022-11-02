PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is very little to change on Wednesday as we remain in the back edge of a passing trough.

Conditions remain unsettled for another day. That means we may have a few showers stream by through the day. We also can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm too.

Expect temperatures to be cool, with daytime highs reaching the upper 40s. There should be more broken clouds and sun breaks Wednesday. It may be the best day to get outside to check out some of the lovely colors. Snow levels will drop by Wednesday morning, reaching around 2,500 feet. There won’t be a lot of moisture around but a burst of snow for the Cascades is likely.

Weak ridging will form on Thursday, allowing for some dry time. Thursday morning will also be our coldest morning.

It will not last very long because we will start to see some showers by night and a very wet system is projected on Friday.

Have a great day!