PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are just about wrapping up the month of March and Wednesday is going to be our last chance to boost our rain total for the month.

We have an early morning cold front, which is going to enhance our shower development by the morning commute. Expect light rain showers from Vancouver south through the Willamette Valley by 5 or 6 a.m. As that cold front progresses east, the showers will become more scattered. Rain totals are expected to be around one-tenth of an inch, with some below that mark.

This system isn’t going to be a full day of rain. This is more of a morning nuisance, turning into sun breaks and most likely a rainbow or two by afternoon. Now is a great time to cycle through the slideshow below.

If you are thinking about heading up to the mountain today, you will want to be prepared for some light snow down to the passes. The cold air associated with this system should be enough to drop our snow levels to 3,000 feet.

Unfortunately, we just don’t have a lot of moisture attached to this disturbance. There will not be a lot of snow for the passes. However, there will be a few inches to work with. Any snow at this point is good snow.

Those of us closer to the surface, here in the valley, will be dealing with temperatures in the mid-50s. That will break out a stretch of 60-degree temperatures going back to March 21. We even had a 70-degree day that was mixed in there.

We will really notice the cooler air out on the Oregon coast. Today, temperatures will be in the upper 40s, under a mostly cloudy sky. There is a west northwest wind of around 5-10 mph. Not too strong for the coast, but the wind is going to be much stronger for the Gorge and central Oregon.

Expect a strong westerly flow through Hood River and across the Gorge. There may be wind gusting to 30 mph today. That goes for the mountains as well, which means we will have snow and blustery conditions up there. Temperatures will also be cooler for central and eastern Oregon today, with highs only hitting the lower to mid-50s. It will be partly cloudy, staying away from that rain around Madras.

By late night, the clouds will start clearing through the valley. There will still be some light snow in the mountains. The rain threat comes to an end late Wednesday, before a few patchy showers on Thursday.