Wednesday’s forecast: Here comes the rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The larger story has been the dry time we’ve had lately, but Wednesday we focus on rain returning to the forecast and potentially being our best opportunity for rain for a length of time.

Light showers will move in early in the day and the late hours will show up with longer bouts of steady rain. You will want to swipe through the graphics now to get an understanding of where the rain is expected visually.

The morning will just be the appetizer to the main surge of moisture later in the day. There may be a few showers that develop east of the mountains by morning too. Weather models are advertising a shower or two for central Oregon through Wasco, Jefferson, Crook, and Deschutes counties.

Weather models are projecting rain totals in the quarter inch range from the coast to the valley. Rain totals are expected to be minimal from Hood River to the east.

The timing for the evening rain is going to differ from the coast to the valley. There will be plenty of showers coming through by mid-day and early afternoon for the Oregon coast. Heavier showers to the north, before that batch takes over the whole coast and Willamette Valley by dinner. It will be a wet commute home tomorrow.

For the valley, we may have some dry hours around lunch before that front edge of moisture arrives closer to 3 to 4 p.m. Showers seem to hang around for the late hours too, even providing some moisture for eastern Oregon. This is the best window for mountain snow for the Blue and Wallowa mountains.

How about the Cascades? The snow level is expected to hang around 7,500 feet, meaning no mountain snow pass for the Cascades.

How about the temperatures? Not too chilly and not too mild. We start the morning in the lower 40s, which is slightly above average for the morning. Afternoon highs will be similar, topping off in the mid to upper 40s.

Warmer temperatures from Salem south, with highs around 50 degrees. Temperatures hang in the mid 30s for those locations to the east. Not a lot of rain and not a lot of heat for Wednesday. Highs may push to the lower to mid 40s by afternoon. You can check out the forecast trend for a tease for your weekend.