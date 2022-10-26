PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The backside of a departing trough is going to cause a few showers Wednesday morning. Expect a spotty shower here or there until after the morning commute. We may avoid the rain in general, but you will want to grab the rain jacket just in case.

Temperatures will be in the 40s for Portland and the surrounding areas. Daytime highs will jump to the mid-50s by the afternoon.

There will be clouds, but there should be some sun breaks as well. This will be one of the drier days for the work week.

If you have to do any sort of traveling through the mountains Wednesday morning, be prepared for snowfall up at Government Camp. The winter weather advisory is set to expire at 6 a.m., however, there may be lingering snowfall well into the morning hours.

We aren’t expecting much rain east of the mountains. There may be a few isolated showers in the high terrain of the Blue and Wallowa mountains, but not much down at the surface.

Swipe through the slideshow below to see the forecast in your zone.

Have a great day!