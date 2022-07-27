PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are now entering the fourth day of the heat wave as temperatures push the upper 90s to near triple-digits Wednesday afternoon. We have hit the 90s since Sunday afternoon!

After breaking some records around the valley Tuesday, we may be a few degrees shy on Wednesday. Regardless, the temperatures are going to be pressing and still dangerous. Make sure you have that extra large water bottle with you and find a place to cool if you have to be outdoors. The record for Portland Wednesday afternoon is 103 degrees. The next three daytime high records were set back in 2009. You may remember that heat wave, which brought 10 days of 90-degree temperatures for Portland.

Swipe through the weather slideshow below to check out the forecast for all the nearby zones. You will notice that the Oregon coast will again be cooler than the rest of the state. There will be a morning fog that slows down any navigation for the boats around the PNW. That dense marine fog advisory will expire at 11 a.m. Temperatures will be in the 60s for those coastal communities.

The heat sticks around from the valley to the east. Temperatures should exceed the 100-degree mark for The Dalles and most spots in central and eastern Oregon. A few more clouds may find a place in the forecast Wednesday too.

Stay cool and happy Wednesday!