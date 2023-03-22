PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The days of sunny skies and mild temperatures come to an end Wednesday evening with Portland’s latest cold front.

Temperatures will warm into the low 60s once again Wednesday. Sunshine will start the day Wednesday before clouds start to increase and rain showers begin late in the day.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Wednesday’s forecast high as clouds increase and rain showers return late in the day

Rain will start late in the day Wednesday and continue Thursday. That’s where afternoon highs will suffer, falling into the 40s. Rain totals will be greatest along the Willamette Valley. Nearly a tenth to a quarter-inch of rain is possible by Wednesday night. Lesser amounts of rain will be found along the coast nearing a couple of hundredths of an inch to nearly a tenth of an inch through Wednesday night. Snow elevations will remain around 4,000 feet through Wednesday evening.

Wednesday’s rain accumulation forecast as rain showers return to the region late Wednesday evening

Many locations will sit nearly 10-15 degrees below normal Thursday and Friday. Those colder than average temperatures will help drop snow elevations to nearly 1,000 feet.

Snow elevations start to lower late Wednesday night and stay near 1,000 ft. through the weekend

Portland’s recent warming trend will keep snow from accumulating near 1,000 feet. Snow elevations will remain low through the weekend. Warmer and drier conditions are expected to work their way back into the Pacific Northwest by next week.