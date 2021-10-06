Wednesday’s weather ingredients: Puddles, showers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have rain in the forecast today, so don’t forget that jacket on your way out the door.

Although rainy, Wednesday will not be as wet as Tuesday. However, showers that move through may have a bite to them (burst of heavy rain). This will make the second day this month that we have brought in rain.

October is typically more dry than wet for the month. On average, Downtown Portland usually sees 12 days of rain and 16 days of no rain (mix a few days of a trace of rain). Today is a day that we should have a compliment of showers and sun breaks. With those sun breaks making an appearance, there may be a few thunderstorms in the forecast. Those will mostly be limited to the Oregon and Washington coasts.

Slide through the graphics below to spot out some of the projected showers for today. You can also find the temperatures. It will be the early hours that bring in the showers, with fewer cells by afternoon. Rain totals will be hit or miss, but we may pick up another .10 to .15 inches around Portland. With cool air still in place, temperatures today hovering around 60 degrees.

Central Oregon looks to be clear of the departing front and absent of incoming showers by morning. This will lead to sunshine for those of you in Madras or to the north in The Dalles. Not the cards for those of you over in Pendleton. The morning will start with clouds before opening up to blue sky by the afternoon. Today will be cool for all. Temperatures below average in the 50s and 60s from the coast to Pendleton. Higher elevations will be cooler, with highs in the lower 40s by afternoon. The mountain should find some fresh fall snow overnight into the morning. We will have to check out the Mt. Hood Meadows cameras come morning.