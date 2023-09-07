Sunny and mild conditions seen over Albany, Ore. on an early day in September as seen by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Late summer sunshine will help warm temperatures into the upper-70s once again in Portland. If you didn’t get a chance to enjoy Wednesday’s weather, Thursday brings identical conditions.

A few more clouds are possible across parts of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington Thursday morning. Clouds will quickly start to clear, warming afternoon highs to near average conditions.

Late summer sunshine remains as temperatures sit near average Thursday, September 7, 2023

Even warmer conditions will work their way into the region by the week’s end. The warmest temperatures of the week will be found Saturday as afternoon highs sit nearly five- to 10-degrees above normal.

Warmer weekend weather will send Portland’s temperatures above average through the start of next week

Very little rain is expected over the next week as Portland’s rain deficit continues to grow. This isn’t unusual for this time of year. September is typically Portland’s third driest month of the year.

A calm and quiet weather pattern continues for much of next week. Highs will sit in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds through the middle of next week.