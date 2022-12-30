PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While more rain is forecast for the remainder of the final workweek of 2022, weekend weather should keep Portland’s New Year’s celebrations dry.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern forecasts local rainfall will mostly diminish by Friday, with chances of rain persisting into Saturday morning. New Year’s Eve will remain cloudy with a low of 39 degrees.

This week’s rainy weather is forecast to dry out in time for New Year’s celebrations. (KOIN)

“Rain tapers early Friday morning and we’ll keep a few scattered showers around into Saturday morning,” Bayern said. “For now, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day looks pretty dry.”

No rain is expected on Sunday. Patches of sunshine will be possible on the first day of 2023, with a high of 44 degrees.

However, another stretch of rain and mountain snow is forecast to return to the Portland area by Monday.