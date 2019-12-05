Weekend forecast: Ski season is here!

Sunday could be the best day for skiing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are right on the cusp of winter here in the Pacific Northwest. Have you noticed how the mornings have dropped closer to freezing with plenty of fog in the valley? Rain showers continue to fall as snow takes aim at the mountains.

More snow is forecast this weekend on Mt. Hood. It’ll be an exciting weekend for those just itching to hit the slopes. Mt. Hood Meadows will begin daily operations from 9am to 4pm from here on out. Timberline Lodge is also running select lifts, weather permitting.

A large upper-level low system will bring in new snow above 5,000ft this Saturday to the mountain. Visibility may be low on Saturday, but Sunday could pose as the best day to get some turns on the mountains.

As always, it is the beginning of the season. So play it safe and follow the rules!

In the valley, expect a rainy and foggy Saturday morning. If you’ll be out and about, you’ll want the rain jacket. If you’re heading to the tree farm to pick out the best Christmas tree, where some boots!

Sunday will bring drier conditions to the valley with a few sun breaks.

The rest of the region can expect a mainly wet Saturday and some dry time on Sunday. Mild morning temperatures will likely stick through the weekend with daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.