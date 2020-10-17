Weekend offers a mix of sun and rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A few showers move through early this morning, but don’t expect much to measure. Mostly to partly cloudy skies dominate today. The next round of rain expected is expected Sunday morning and lasting throughout the day. Possibly a tenth of an inch for PDX and close to .75″ at the coast.

Follow the white line to see what kind of rain is in the forecast. Scattered showers expected Sunday

Saturday forecast for Portland metro area

These are forecast rainfall totals for Saturday and Sunday.

Rain begins Sunday morning Portland north.

Rain spreads across the foothills and valley Sunday

Our month to date rainfall totals are above normal by 0.25″. That’s good but we’re onlt halfway through the month.

Did you know that the all time highest max temperature for PDX is 92 degrees and that was in 1997. So what’s the all time low temperature for the month of October? That’s 26 degrees which left folks with chattering teeth in 1971.

Our month to date rainfall total at PDX right now is above normal by 0.25″. That’s good but we’re only halfway through the month. The normal rainfall for the entire month at PDX is 3.00″. Our month to date total so far is 1.43″.

But what about snow? The Twin Cities in Minnesota got a small dose of snow Friday. Why not us? While it is highly unlikely that we would see snow fall in October here in the PNW it’s not impossible. Look for snow records at PDX and you’ll come up empty handed. However if you look back further to records in downtown Portland you’ll see we did measure 0.6″ inches of snow in downtown Portland in October! What? Yes it was in 1935.

Enough about October. Want a winter forecast? You’re in luck. Here’s the U.S. Winter Outlook: Cooler North, warmer South with ongoing La Nina