PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Strong winds and heavy rain are taking aim at the Portland metro area on Saturday.

Strong winds will be the first round of wild weekend felt in western Oregon and Washington. Wind gusts could climb as high as 30 mph as early as sunrise. The wind will continue through much of the day. Cloudy skies and breezy conditions will make a high of 56 feel slightly less mild compared to Friday’s mid to upper 50s.

The heaviest of the rain and wind isn’t expected until the frontal passage later in the day. Some of the heaviest of the rain will start to fall shortly after sunset Saturday.

Saturday evening’s rainy conditions will linger into Sunday along with the stronger winds. Easterly winds will be the primary direction on Sunday.

Weekend rainfall expected over western Oregon and Washington thanks the latest fall front

Rain accumulation will be near three-quarters of an inch by the end of the weekend for much of the Willamette Valley. Coastal areas could see almost an inch to an inch and half by the end of the day Sunday.

All this wet and windy weather also brings the chance for snow back to the Cascades. Snow elevation levels are expected to drop to nearly 2,500 ft. this weekend. The National Weather Service out of Portland has issued Winter Weather alerts for the mountains.

These alerts remain in place from Saturday evening until Sunday evening. Some mountain locations could near 14 inches of snow above 4,000 ft. Mountain pass travel will likely be difficult late Saturday into Sunday. Snow-packed roads and slick conditions are expected.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s wet weekend weather as drier skies return next

Cooler temperatures are expected to follow this weekend’s front in Portland. Drier and calmer weather is expected for those traveling next week for Thanksgiving.

Calmer and drier weather is expected the day prior to Thanksgiving. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-50s with overnight low sitting in the low to mid-40s. Mountain passes may be slick during the overnight hours after this weekend’s heavy snow event. Thanksgiving day is expected to remain mostly cloudy, but dry and mild in Portland.