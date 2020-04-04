Weekend rain but sunshine follows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Weekend weather starts dry for Portland and areas north, gets rainy, possibly a few rumbles of thunder near the Cascade crests and to the east, and Sunday brings us temps in the upper 50’s, warmer than we’ve been in 2 weeks. Sunday may reach 59 degrees. Oh but wait, there’s more. Next week’s forecast is all about sunshine and temperatures climbing higher than normal ranging from 60 degrees to 71 during the course of 4 days.

What to expect this morning? Portland and areas north will likely stay dry until the afternoon. Rain will move in from the south and advance to the north. Got yard work to complete? Get up early. Showers more or less continue Sunday but the lion’s share of wet weather is focused over central and eastern Oregon.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the southern Cascades until 11am today for elevations above 4,000′. Snow totals will not be extraordinary 1 to 3 inches but the type of snow expected is going to be that wet-not-so-fun to drive in category.

If you live anywhere in SW, central or eastern Oregon the possibility exists that we may have thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.