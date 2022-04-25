PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We’re packing up that nice weekend weather for another week. We will have to say goodbye to the 70 degree temperatures and sunshine starting Monday.

The ridge that was keeping us dry and sunny is turning over to a trough of low pressure. That will encourage more clouds and showers around Portland. You can expect a few of those showers early Monday morning. Grab that rain jacket before you leave the house. Make sure the kids have one too after such a nice weekend.

Showers will be in and out from around 3 a.m. to the late morning. That means the commute may be wet from showers overnight, or actively raining. However, a rain shadow may form through the morning hours, leaving many with just clouds. That may mean we have a fairly dry afternoon coming, too.

Swipe through the forecast zones below to see what you can expect around your community Monday.

Scattered showers are going to be around for the Oregon coast for the morning, with many drying out through the day. We won’t be able to kick all the clouds, so expect more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures are going to be 10 to 15 degrees cooler compared to the afternoon high on Sunday. We are back to below average temperatures for the valley. A passing spotty shower isn’t out of the question for the evening commute after a lull in the early afternoon.

If you are east of the Cascades, you will likely be dry on Monday. The clouds will carry over the mountains, but they won’t be enough to squeeze out much moisture. Temperatures will be around average with highs in the mid 60s.

Expect snow levels to jump to near 6,000 feet, and that will leave some areas of the mountain under the spell of rain and not snow. There will be some bouts of snow Tuesday and potentially later in the week. Monday will be more rain for the Government Camp area.