Weekend ridge traipses east after dry Sunday forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There will be a touch of winter on Sunday morning as fog and chilly temperatures hold the fort down for a few hours. Some locations will have a smattering of low clouds as well. Expect the fog and the clouds to clear by the afternoon. Sunshine will take over, helping boost the temperatures by mid afternoon.

Portland will have a calm wind in the morning, turning out of the east to southeast by afternoon. High pressure is the weather word for the weekend, as it is the reason for the dry and sunny conditions. That high pressure will break down late Sunday into Monday. For now, not much cloud coverage and no rain in the forecast.

If you swipe through the graphics, you will find the visibility forecast and a few other informative graphics. The visibility forecast has patchy dense fog through areas of Clackamas and Marion counties. There may be some patchy fog out near The Dalles and areas of Wasco county as well. Futurecast will show the low clouds that are also expected to be passing through during the morning. Mostly clear and free of clouds by the evening hours.

Temperatures will be coldest in the valleys during the morning. The afternoon may push some of the high temperatures to the upper 50s. There may be an isolated 60 degree out there on Sunday, too. It will feel more like Spring in the afternoon. Average high temperatures around Portland this time of the year should be in the lower 50s. Lastly, if you take a look at the weather pattern graphic, you will notice the area of high pressure traipsing off to the east by Sunday night. That will leave the gate open to the fort for a day. High pressure builds by Tuesday, closing off the PNW once again.