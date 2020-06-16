Weekend tornado sparks conversation about how often we see twisters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The tornado coming out of Damascus on Saturday, June 13 is the second one so far this year and is the 14th since 2015 for the Portland and Vancouver metro areas.

You may be curious after this weekend about how frequently we have tornadoes and you may be wondering if we are seeing an increase in those totals — both valid thoughts as we capture more and more videos of tornadoes and storms in the Pacific Northwest.

Check out the rotation! https://t.co/pUQmLC8AHA — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) June 14, 2020

Before we look at the stats, a question to ask is it an increase in smartphones over the last 10 years that is leading to capturing video of tornadoes that we may not have consistently seen before? There is plenty of research out there that supports the increase in smartphones over the last decade. Smartphones are becoming more advanced and affordable across the board, too. It’s worth mentioning this before we take a look at the stats because the tornadoes that develop are often short-lived and don’t spend much time showing off on the radar, making phone video even that more important to support such hasty tornadoes.

It may also be the growth of social media and the ability to connect to folks in different ways that may be opening up the awareness of small scale weather events. One tweet gets passed to another, which gets shared with a group, which ultimately falls into the hands of the NWS or local broadcast meteorologist. This is essentially what occurred on Saturday, June 13 out of Damascus, when a few residents captured video and shared it on social media. The video below was shared by Mike Boddington out of Happy Valley.

Dating back to December of 2015, we’ve had 14 local tornadoes. The list begins on Dec. 10, 2015, with the EF-1 tornado out of Battle Ground, Washington. The list then wraps up with the most recent tornado coming out of Damascus, Oregon on June 13, 2020. The Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale rates the intensity of tornadoes. This data comes from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) and recent storm reports that have yet to make the updated data from the SPC.

During that time frame, we’ve had nine EF-0 tornadoes, two EF-1 tornadoes, one EF-2 tornado and one EF-U tornado, which means the strength is unknown because of the lack of damage to scale, but evidence of a tornado at hand. The last nine tornadoes have all been classified as EF-0 tornadoes, which represents wind of 65-85 mph.

If we open up the door to additional years, we find that we’ve had roughly 113 tornadoes in the state of Oregon, including a handful out of Clark County in Washington from 1951 to 2017. That average comes out to be less than two (1.8), up from 1951-2014. From 2015 to 2020 (June), the average is a bit higher, coming out to 2.8 a year.

What’s consistent, though, is the strength of the tornadoes. They tend to favor the EF-0 category with a few tornadoes that reach higher limits. The list that includes tornadoes back to 1951 includes the Fujita scale (F), which was put out of use in 2007 with the use of the Enhanced Fujita scale explained above.

I want to point out a slice of data that was computed from 1991-2010 that was put together from the National Climatic Data Center (NCDC), which is now known as the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). They have an average annual number of tornadoes for Washington and Oregon to be at three. Keep in mind this includes the full state and is not the local area.

The strongest local tornado that has been recorded is the Vancouver tornado of 1972. This was rated as the only F-3 tornado and took the path of nearly 9 miles. The F-3 wind speed estimate is 158-205 mph, which creates severe damage. You can read about that tornado here.

Revisiting the original question, it is likely the increase in technology bringing to light some of these tornadoes that may not have been noticed in the past. It is important to note that there is no concrete evidence to support that nor negate that. Although a small sample size may support the idea of an additional tornado a year, it is again a small sample size without extensive research.

You can read more about historical records and trends here.