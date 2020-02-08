Weekend Weather: Dicey conditions for Eastern Oregon, coast

Flooding in Eastern Oregon will continue throughout the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians are bracing for what could be some challenging conditions throughout the state this weekend.

Eastern Oregon

There will be about 1/4″ of rain before it all comes to an end and there is expected to be continued flooding throughout the weekend. River levels will only gradually recede Saturday.



The Coast

Expect big waves–some of them sneaky–and a king tides. Anticipate an overflow of water into parking lots and board walks. A full moon this weekend is playing a role!

Side note, did you know it has rained every single day at Astoria since Dec. 26?

The Valley

Rain is in the forecast for the first part of the day coupled with morning gusts topping at about 25 mph.

The Cascades

Snow level are also poised to drop to 2,000 feet on Saturday. Resorts may get a foot or more of snow along with wind gusts up to 40 mph.



Rock slides, trees down, land slides continue to pop up on Tripcheck. Expect that to continue even after the rain stops.

Many compare this flooding in early February to the Willamette Valley Flood of 1996 based on a similar weather setup.