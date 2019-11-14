Weekend weather: Saturday best to get outside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The month of November has been slow to bring rain to Portland.

Aside from a couple rainy days this week, the first eight days of the month brought no measurable rain to the city. On average, PDX sees 5.63″ of rain in November. PDX is still sitting well below-normal totals with only 0.41″ in the rain gauge as of November 14.

Looking towards the weekend, Saturday should start out dry. Expect some damp neighborhoods from Friday’s rainfall, allowing for morning fog to develop.

Saturday will also be your best bet for outdoor activities as rain stays to the north of Portland. Got outside yard work to do? Are you hosting a garage sale? Do you want to hit the farmer’s market? Do it on Saturday!

Sunday runs the risk for showers. Timing of those showers closer to 10 am or 11 am with scattered showers through the afternoon.

The threat for showers also lingers at the coast both Saturday and Sunday. I’d keep a rain jacket on you this weekend.

If you’re heading into the Columbia River Gorge or Cascade mountains for some hiking, Saturday will be your best day. Be prepared and dress in layers. Chance for rain moves into the Cascades come Sunday.





Enjoy the weekend!