Weekend weather: Showers return by Sunday

Our next chance for rain comes Sunday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Winter weather arrives into the Pacific Northwest this weekend, although there are a few caveats. The cold weather comes late Sunday, and only for the mountains.

So if you’re out and about this weekend, Saturday will be dry and your best day for outdoor activities. It’ll also be a good day to start travel for the upcoming holidays.

Expect cold temperatures Saturday morning with near freezing temps and frost for some neighborhoods. Saturday will stay partly sunny with increasing evening clouds. High temperatures in the low 50s.

Our next chance for rain comes Sunday morning as a quick disturbance drops into the state. Expect rain showers in Portland by morning time with spotty showers throughout the afternoon.

Come the late evening, much colder air will funnel in from the north. We’ll see snow levels drop with light snowfall starting in the mountains.

The coast will see mainly dry conditions with a slight chance for showers by Sunday morning, same for in the Columbia River Gorge.







Holiday travel Thanksgiving week

Snow levels come Monday will drop to around 2,500 feet, which is well below pass levels. Forecasts are calling for a round of heavy mountain snow to continue from Monday to Tuesday. If you”ll be driving over any local mountain pass, expect winter driving conditions and snowfall accumulating on the passes.





Make sure to stay prepared by keeping your eye on the forecast and keeping extra supplies in your cars.