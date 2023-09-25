PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After seeing light to moderate rain showers on Sunday in Portland, we’ll see numerous showers Monday and Tuesday with more soaking rain at times.

The rain total forecast over the next 48 hours in Portland and Southwest Washington is expected to total just over an inch of rain. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible in the afternoons as we start our week.

Here’s our overall snapshot of Monday’s forecast in Portland:

*Numerous rain showers with heavier rain in the morning

*Below normal daytime highs (mid-60s)

*Breezy with south winds 10-20mph (gusts up to 25 mph)

*Afternoon thunderstorms possible

Breezy conditions are expected to stick around the metro area through Wednesday.

Our morning lows will start to drop down into the mid-40s going into the weekend. So grab that jacket in the morning!

It’s not until late in the week that we’ll start to see drier skies and that sunshine returning.