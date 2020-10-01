Welcome to October: Here is your forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like that we are getting closer and closer to the rainy and cool fall season. Although October is here, the weather is going to be much warmer than an average October day. Temperatures to top off in the 80s on Thursday with sunshine and a bit of wildfire smoke in the air. The wind may pick up at times, but for the most part, it will remain fairly docile. Again, enjoy this nice weather because changes are likely to occur pretty quickly in the next 31 days.

October may be one of our largest drops in average high temperatures for a single calendar month. The high temperature starts at 70 and falls to 59 degrees by Halloween. We average more 50 degree days than 70 degree days (3vs5). We drop through a full set of 60-degree daytime highs in 23 days. I am a major supporter of temperatures in the 60s in Portland during the fall because it is so short-lived. I think it is safe to say that October is when you should start to pull out the Pacific Northwest flannels.

October Temperature Probability

October Precipitation Probability

With all that said, will we have a cool fall month? Well, above you can find the one-month outlook for temperature and precipitation that is brought to you by the Climate Prediction Center. A majority of the United States coming out in the red, meaning a higher probability for warmer weather. There is no doubt that we will start the month of October warm. What is interesting is there is also a higher probability for more precipitation. The first of the month calls for no rain and there isn’t a lot of rain in the forecast for the first week of the month. We know that can change quickly, so we will see where we finish.

Surface Temperatures Thursday

I would expect another morning with fog or mist for areas of the Oregon coast Thursday morning. More sunshine with a smoke haze in the afternoon. The Willamette Valley should hit the lower to mid-80s. Central and eastern Oregon will have a similar day with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Not much wind on Thursday, outside of a few moments. Enjoy the first of October!