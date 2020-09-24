Welcoming stretch of rain before we dry back out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With plenty of rain for our midweek, we are seeing some of the wettest days since June. We really haven’t had many 3-day sprees of rain and this may be one of the first we have had in some time. Dating back to June, we had a day of rain here or there but to rope together multiple days has been tough after June 9.

If we take our Wednesday into consideration, this is going to be a pretty good stretch of wet weather for the Pacific Northwest (PNW). We will likely top over 1.00″ of rain by the time Friday wraps up for many. I think areas like Portland may be closer to the 1.50″ level.

Thinking about the last time we had over an inch in one day? That was back on June 6, which was also mixed into a 5 day stretch of rain where we accumulated over two inches in 5 days. I don’t think we are there yet, but we do have some good moisture in place.

The ribbon of moisture is back late Thursday into Friday for the PNW. After Thursday morning, we will likely have a break from the rain and will just see a few scattered showers. However, the rain that graced us on Wednesday should return Friday with our next disturbance. The precipitable water chart here supports that and that is like taking the moisture from the atmosphere and squeezing it out to the surface. Moderate moisture is definitely something that we could use right now.

Take a gander at the graphics in the slideshow below. You can pull a breakdown of what Thursday, Friday and Saturday will look like. Shower activity mostly wraps up by Saturday at this time. We may even start to see some drier and warmer weather return (more on that tomorrow). Friday will be the wettest day for most. This will likely bring more rain for you folks east of the Cascades too. If you check out the precipitation accumulation graphic, there is potential for some serious moisture for Washington and the northern Oregon coast. It’s possible areas like Astoria wrap up the week with over 2.5 inches of rain from Wednesday to Saturday morning.

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Accumulation

With that, I want you to see the excessive rainfall outlook that is put out from the Weather Prediction Center (WPC). Marginal risk for excessive rainfall through Thursday morning and then again for areas to the north on Thursday and Friday morning. Thursday should give you some moments to clean up the leaves and save yourself any future issues that may come Friday.