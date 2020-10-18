We’re in the full swing of fall Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We’ve crossed the Rubicon and are definitely not going back to the warmer weather any time soon. In fact, we may not even be going back to temperatures in the 70s any time soon.

At least, the forecast on Sunday and the upcoming week looks to be strictly in the 60s or 50s. Your Sunday will bring in some morning clouds and then eventually some scattered showers. Not a lot of moisture with this event, but there will likely be some measurable rain for Portland. Temperatures are going to be cool, with highs in the lower 60s. Again, 70 was the average high on October 1, it is now 63 on October 18.

The chance for 75 degrees or above in October? It happens 9.1 percent of the time or fails to reach that 90.9 percent of the time. We’ve already had our fair share of days in October that were 75 or above, and that was pretty special. Below you can see the chance for those temperatures and it just adds up to why we tend to have more 60s than temperatures warmer. I won’t rule out one more 70-degree day, but it is looking slim at this point with cool days ahead.

Here is a slice of the afternoon where I believe we have a chance for a few showers. The morning to start with clouds and potentially an isolated shower. Hour by hour forecast keeps rain in the afternoon as a weak front moves in. This will generate some showers around Portland and surrounding communities. The farther you are south, the lower the chance for rain. You may just be a bit cloudy for the day. The wind will pick up with this front in the late morning to mid-day. Expect a few gusts to the 20 mph range.

Weather models are keeping rain in the forecast by the late afternoon and evening. I don’t think we will ring out a lot of moisture in the valley but more than Saturday morning and enough to measure. Heaviest of the rain for the Coast Range and the Cascades. It should start to dry out later in the night Sunday leading to likely a dry day to start the week.